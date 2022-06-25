Phoenix homeowner shoots and kills 2 intruders, police say

article

Phoenix Police say a homeowner shot and killed two men who were trying to break in on the morning of June 25.

Officers responded to 911 calls coming from the area of 27th Street and McDowell Road around 7:45 a.m. Sgt. Philip Krynsky says when they arrived, they found 2 men who had been shot on the ground in front of the home.

"Witnesses told the officers the shooter was inside the home next to where the men were lying," Krynsky explained. "Officers developed a plan to move up on foot and carry the men to safety. The officers were able to successfully carry the men to await paramedics. The officers were able to communicate with the three occupants of the home and they were detained peacefully. The two men were taken to separate hospitals where they both died from their injuries."

The men were in their 20s and have not been identified.

During the investigation, Krynsky says the people who were detained in connection to the shooting gave consistent stories, claiming self-defense.

"In consultation with the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office, the suspects were released, and charges will be submitted for review," Krynsky said.

