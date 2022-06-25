Driver wanted in north Phoenix hit-and-run that seriously hurt motorcyclist, passenger

Phoenix police are looking for the driver involved in a hit-and-run crash near Cave Creek Road and Hatcher that left two people seriously injured.

The collision happened back on May 29 just after 11 a.m. after a pickup truck made a left turn in front of a motorcycle.

The truck, described as a 2013-2015 white Ford pickup, fled southbound on Cave Creek Road and turned east down Hatcher. The vehicle may have damage to the driver side bed between the wheel and bumper.

Police say motorcyclist and his passenger were hurt but are expected to be OK.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

