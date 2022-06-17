Expand / Collapse search
Red Flag Warning
from FRI 10:00 AM MST until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Western Mogollon Rim
6
Red Flag Warning
from SAT 11:00 AM MST until SAT 9:00 PM MST, Lake Mead National Recreation Area/Colorado River-AZ side, Northwest Deserts/Northwest Plateau
Red Flag Warning
from FRI 11:00 AM MST until FRI 11:00 PM MST, Lake Mead National Recreation Area/Colorado River-AZ side, Northwest Deserts/Northwest Plateau
Lake Wind Advisory
from FRI 8:00 AM MST until SAT 9:00 PM MST, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
Wind Advisory
from FRI 10:00 AM MST until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Western Mogollon Rim
Wind Advisory
from FRI 8:00 AM MST until SAT 9:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Northwest Deserts

Babysitter arrested after 1 year old found underwater in El Mirage bathtub

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Updated 7:19AM
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

Baby found underwater in bathtub by babysitter in El Mirage

EL MIRAGE, Ariz. - Police say a babysitter has been arrested after an infant was pulled from a bathtub in El Mirage on the night of June 16.

The El Mirage Police Department said a mother dropped off her three children at Cynthia Gaddy's home near 127th Avenue and Thunderbird.

At around 8:30 p.m., Gaddy, 49, was bathing the 1-year-old boy when she left the bathroom, only to return and find him underwater and unresponsive.

The boy was taken to a local hospital by the fire department before being airlifted to Phoenix Children's.

Gaddy is accused of child endangerment.

More Arizona crime news