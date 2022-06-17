Babysitter arrested after 1 year old found underwater in El Mirage bathtub

Police say a babysitter has been arrested after an infant was pulled from a bathtub in El Mirage on the night of June 16.

The El Mirage Police Department said a mother dropped off her three children at Cynthia Gaddy's home near 127th Avenue and Thunderbird.

At around 8:30 p.m., Gaddy, 49, was bathing the 1-year-old boy when she left the bathroom, only to return and find him underwater and unresponsive.

The boy was taken to a local hospital by the fire department before being airlifted to Phoenix Children's.

Gaddy is accused of child endangerment.

