Prescott police shoot, kill woman making verbal threats

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix
article

PRESCOTT, Ariz. - A Prescott officer shot and killed a woman accused of trespassing and verbally threatening police on Wednesday, officials said.

A resident had called 911 to report that the woman was trespassing in their home and was making verbal threats near Montezuma Street and Navajo Drive at around 9 p.m. on June 15.

The woman was still inside the home when officers came, and allegedly continued to threaten police when they talked to her.

"Attempts to de-escalate the suspect were unsuccessful and the contact resulted in an officer utilizing lethal force," police said in a statement.

No details were released about what specifically led up to the deadly shooting.

The woman, whose name was not released, died from her injuries.

The Arizona Dept. of Public Safety is investigating.

