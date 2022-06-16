2 dead, 1 injured in domestic-violence shooting in Flagstaff

article

A domestic-violence incident that ended in a murder-suicide left two people dead and a woman injured late Wednesday night at a home in northern Arizona.

Flagstaff Police responded to reports of trespassing just before 10 p.m. on June 15 at a home near Route 66 and Milton Road.

When an officer arrived at the scene, he could hear a woman screaming from inside the home.

"Upon making entry, he discovered Tianna Guglielmo suffering from multiple gunshot injuries," police spokesman Otis Brockman said in a statement.

The officer then found another victim, Ian Stutterheim, who had also been shot multiple times. Stutterheim died from his injuries.

A third victim, Kevin McManis, was found dead at the scene from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Investigators say Gugleilmo and McManis were married but separated, and that Gugleilmo had recently moved into the home. Stutterheim was a friend and co-worker of Gugleilmo.

"Kevin arrived at Tianna's home, where he used a concrete block to force entry into the home," Brockman added. "Kevin shot Ian, Tianna, and then himself."

Gugleilmo is being treated for her injuries. Her current condition is unknown.

Police say they had no prior contact with the estranged couple.

If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to civilians and veterans. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. Or text HOME to 741-741 (Crisis Text Line).

Help is available for those who are victims of domestic violence. Call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 (TTY: 1-800-787-3224). You can also text START to 88788.

