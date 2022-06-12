Pipeline Fire: Wildfire burning north of Flagstaff forces evacuations, suspect arrested

The Pipeline Fire sparked just a few miles from Flagstaff, and court documents reveal it may have been caused by a man who lit his toilet paper on fire after defecating in the forest.

The fire was reported at 10:15 a.m. and it started 6 miles north of Flagstaff on June 12. The fire is growing rapidly as 40 to 50 mph winds continue to spread it in all directions.

Fire officials say the flames are "active on all sides," and the wind is pushing the smoke through Schultz Pass toward Doney Park.

There are hundreds of fire personnel battling the flames.

Just miles from this fire is the Haywire Fire, which has burned more than 5,000 acres.

Man lit toilet paper on fire, documents say

Matthew Riser was taken into custody in connection to this fire just hours after it began after a witness reported seeing a white truck leave the scene of the fire near Snowbowl Road.

"The driver, a 57-year-old male, was detained until Federal Law Enforcement Officers from the United States Forest Service arrived. The male was arrested by Forest Service Law Enforcement Officers and booked into the Coconino County Sheriff’s Detention Facility for Federal Natural Resource," the sheriff's office said.

According to federal arrest documents, Riser told authorities he had lit toilet paper on fire and had placed it under a rock near Forest Road 9002 at noon on June 11. His camp was 80 yards from where the wildfire started.

"Riser said he burned his ‘s*** paper’ at noon yesterday and didn't think it would smolder all night," documents read.

The 57-year-old showed deputies locations where he had defecated and where he had burnt the toilet paper.

He now faces numerous violations, including using a fire, occupying forest service lands and marijuana possession.

Road closures

The northbound lanes of U.S. 89 are closed at milepost 423. The southbound lanes are closed at milepost 457.

The 545 loop road is also closed until further notice.

Check road conditions at https://az511.gov/, or call 511.

Evacuations

Areas in GO status, meaning to evacuate now:

Areas of Schultz Pass Road

Arizona Snowbowl

Highway 89 North at Scared Mountain Trading Post

Crater Estates

O'Leary

Navajo Nation border east

Areas on SET status, meaning to be prepared to evacuate at a moment’s notice and there is danger in the area:

Doney Park North

Macann Estates

Silver Saddle Trailer Park

Doney Park South

Mt. Elden Lookout

Mt. Elden Estates

Antelope Hills

Fernwood Estates

Hutchison Acres

Swede Acres

Johnson Ranch

Officials say all other communities in the area should be in READY status, meaning be prepared and monitor the situation.

Shelter information

A Red Cross Shelter is at Sinagua Middle School, 3950 E Butler Ave, Flagstaff.

For household animals, you can take them to the Coconino Humane Association, 3501 E Butler Ave, Flagstaff, AZ 86004. You're asked to check in with staff upon arrival.

For, horses, goats, sheep, pigs, and chickens, they can be taken to the Fort Tuthill County Stables. "When you arrive, please leave your animals in your vehicle or trailer. Check in with staff to complete the animal intake process," officials said, adding, "The livestock stables are self-service. You are responsible for all services related to your livestock including feeding and watering. Please bring water troughs and feed if able and bring cages for smaller livestock staying at Fort Tuthill."

Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez says emergency lodging is being offered.

"The Navajo Nation Gaming Enterprise and Twin Arrows Navajo Casino Resort are offering emergency lodging/shelter for those families impacted by the Pipeline Fire. If you need assistance please call (928) 856-7200, prompt 2," Nez said.

Latest: https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/8152

Closures

The Coconino National Forest has closed nearly the entire northern portion of the forest from Interstate 40 and further north.

Arizona Snowbowl

Wupatki National Monument

Sunset Crater Volcano National Monument

Buffalo Park

Schultz Creek Natural Area

Observatory Mesa Natural Area

Certain Flagstaff Urban Trail System entrances

Image 1 of 19 ▼ Pipeline Fire. Photo by NWS Flagstaff

Timeline of the Pipeline Fire

June 15

Officials said the Pipeline Fire has burned 22,888 acres and is 31% contained. Over 560 personnel are assigned to fight the fire.

June 14

June 13

A Flagstaff woman says she cannot be forced to leave her home as she stays in her house, refusing to follow evacuation orders. She says she doesn't want to risk the life of her animals and that if she tries to wrangle them up, they would flee because they are prey animals.

The fire has burned more than 6,500 acres with two other fires burning just miles from it. Evacuation orders have also been updated.

There is no containment and 2,000 homes have been evacuated.

FEMA has authorized the use of federal funds to help the state combat the Pipeline Fire.

A second wildfire, dubbed the Haywire Fire, has sprouted further east in the Coconino National Forest.

June 12