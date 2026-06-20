Phoenix jewelry store burglary: Lifted Dodge Ram sought after safe stolen

The Brief At least two suspects driving a distinct, lifted Dodge Ram broke into a jewelry store and stole a safe containing jewelry and U.S. currency. The commercial burglary occurred at a strip mall located in the area of 35th Avenue and Union Hills. Silent Witness is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for anonymous information that helps detectives solve the case.



A commercial burglary investigation is underway in Arizona after suspects used a highly distinct vehicle to target a local business.

What we know:

The incident occurred at a jewelry store located in a strip mall in the area of 35th Avenue and Union Hills just before 4 a.m. on April 21. Video captured from the scene shows a high-profile vehicle casing the area. Surveillance footage reveals at least two individuals inside the vehicle, though investigators have not yet confirmed if the suspects are male or female.

The suspects broke into the business and stole a safe that contained jewelry and an undisclosed amount of U.S. currency.

While authorities currently lack any specific suspect descriptions, they are heavily relying on the unique details of the getaway vehicle. The truck is described as a lifted Dodge Ram featuring a large "Hoonigan" sticker displayed prominently across the front windshield.

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Since the truck is recognizable, investigators believe a neighbor, family member, or local resident will easily identify it from the video.

What we don't know:

It remains unknown who the suspects are and how much jewelry and money were stolen.

What you can do:

Callers can submit information completely anonymously by calling 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish. Tips can also be submitted securely online at silentwitness.org.

Every tip received will be fully reviewed by the detective in charge of the case, regardless of how insignificant the information may seem. Silent Witness is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for tips leading to an arrest.

Map of the area.