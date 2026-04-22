Phoenix looks to become 'quantum hub' as next economic advancement

The Brief Phoenix is launching a "Quantum Strategy" to establish the city as a national hub for quantum computing, aiming to replicate the economic success seen with the local semiconductor industry. The city is partnering with academic leaders to build a specialized workforce at ASU, specifically designed to attract startups and major tech investments to the Valley. The initiative promises long-term job growth and economic expansion by positioning Phoenix at the forefront of the next generation of computing technology.



In just the last few years, Arizona has become a massive hub for the semiconductor industry. Now, the city of Phoenix wants to do it all over again, but this time with the quantum computing industry.

What we know:

Our lives are about to change thanks to quantum computing— from medical diagnosis, to travel, to streetlights and utilities. Countless new companies and startups need somewhere to break ground.

Sandbox AQ uses AI and Quantum computing.

"Leverages both for real applications in areas like pharmaceuticals, materials design , gos free navigation medical diagnostics," Stefan Leichenauer, the Vice President of Engineering at Sandbox AQ said.

Big picture view:

"I’m proud to announce that we will create a Phoenix Quantum Strategy, a focused initiative to position our city as a quantum hub in the United States," Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego said.

The city is trying to replicate its success in chip making with the tens of billions invested by Intel and TSMC. Christine Mackay with the Greater Phoenix Economic Council compared it to a laptop, saying it's "probably a bicycle and a quantum computer would be a spaceship."

The city wants to make Phoenix the future of computing and countless applications in our lives.

What they're saying:

"People move to where ideas are, people move to. Where talent is, people move to. The environment gives them the chance to succeed," Sethuraman Panchanathan, an ASU Professor of Technology and Innovation said.

Panchanathan, who is also the former director of the National Science Foundation, was tasked with leading the quantum initiative, and is training the workforce of tomorrow.

"You build this amazing talent pool workforce of the future, you find new solutions to challenges, you build a new economy, a vibrant economy," said Panchanathan.

Dig deeper:

The Greater Phoenix Economic Council works with regional partners to lure companies to the Valley.

"You want them to do it here so they grow into those next new TSMC’s Intels and honeywells and Boeings and those types of things," Mackay added.

At Sandbox AQ, they already have their foot in the door in Phoenix, helping ASU train future workers. He thinks Phoenix is ready.

"Arizona could absolutely be a big hub for this," Leichenauer said. "It’s already on the way, and it’s doing all the right things, making all the right moves to be a key player in this emerging area."

What's next:

The quantum hub is expected to bring jobs and boost the economy.