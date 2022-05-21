Phoenix man in extremely critical condition after being hit by driver, police say

A man is in extremely critical condition after he was hit by a driver in Phoenix on the night of May 21, the police department said.

The incident happened near 7th Street and Camelback Road around 8 p.m.

The man who was hit is in extremely critical condition, says Phoenix Police Sgt. Vincent Cole.

Those involved all stayed on the scene to cooperate with the investigation.

No further information is available.

