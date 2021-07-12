Phoenix, Milwaukee pizza restaurants make a bet on the NBA Finals

Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
until MON 8:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
5
Flash Flood Watch
from TUE 2:00 PM MST until WED 5:00 AM MST, Northwest Plateau, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Northern Gila County, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons
Wind and Dust Advisory
from MON 5:00 PM MST until MON 11:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument
Flash Flood Watch
from TUE 2:00 PM MST until WED 11:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak
Flash Flood Watch
from TUE 2:00 PM MST until WED 11:00 AM MST, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County

Phoenix, Milwaukee pizza restaurants make a bet on the NBA Finals

By
Published 
Phoenix Suns
FOX 10 Phoenix
article

MESA, Ariz. - Two restaurants are making a bet on who will win the NBA championship, the Suns or the Bucks, but there's also a neat twist.

Much like winning the title, these two businesses are also rare.

Organ Stop Pizza in the Phoenix-area is just one of two restaurants like it in the country. The other? Coincidentally enough, is in Milwaukee.

The two now have a bet on which team will win.

Jack Barz with Organ Stop Pizza in Mesa says, "We are the last two Organ equipped pizza restaurants in America. At one time in the '70s, there were probably 150 restaurants like this."

Now, they're putting their pride on the line the restaurant waging war with Organ Piper Pizza in Milwaukee.

"I think it’s fate. It’s one of those things where they haven’t won the championship since the '70s. The Suns never have and here we are, the last two pizza restaurants like this and we happen to be in it together," Barz said.

Both owners, Barz and Derek Paikowski in Milwaukee, who are actually friends, agreed that whichever team loses, that restaurant will have to make pizzas with the opposing team's name and the organist will have to wear the other team's jersey the entire night.

That's not all. The losing side will also have to play the Queen hit "We Are The Champions."

"Our organist will have to play in a Bucks jersey, Brett Valiant, he’s just excited that he doesn’t have to wear a tie that night. He said, ‘does that mean I don’t have to wear a tie?’ and I said, ‘no,’ and he said, ‘I’m in.’ So he’s excited to wear a T-shirt or a jersey," Barz said.

Paikowski's daughter Nicole who's a manager will be one of those wearing a Suns jersey if the Bucks lose.

"Well at least the Suns' jerseys are kind of cool, but it kind of stinks at the same time. It’s more fun. I’m more intrigued with the games now just because we do have this going on," she said.

But she says luckily, it's just for one night. "Definitely if it comes down to it, we can swallow it one night, but we’re excited too. It’s fun," she said.

Related Stories:

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:


 