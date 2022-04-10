Phoenix nonprofit collecting purses, goodies to pamper moms for Mother's Day

One Phoenix nonprofit is making sure that moms are being pampered this Mother's Day - or as they call the holiday, Mother's Week.

"It makes them feel ultra special, and it makes us feel special too," said Beth Fiorenza with Nourish Phoenix.

The local nonprofit has been fighting poverty in Phoenix for decades, and this year they need the public's help to make sure mom is celebrated.

When volunteers come in, they’ll be given a purse to fill with ways to pamper the women who deserve it.

"Perfumes, scarves, masks, anything you would buy yourself to pamper yourself," Fiorenza said. "Soaps, good smelly things, you know, good scrubby things, socks!"

Mother's Week means a lot to the hundreds that need some help.

"I think every mom wants to feel special and pampered, so I think that’s something we do extra to make everyone feel special when they come in our doors," said Fiorenza. "A lot of the families and moms we support need the assistance, so they might not have the extra money to buy those extra things like lipstick and nail polish that you want every day."

They’re hoping the community can volunteer time, funds, purses or goodies to stuff them with. The need is high, families are taxed, and things cost more, so this little extra something can mean a lot to someone who supports a family every day.

"When the moms come in that week, we try to give everybody a purse stuffed with goodies," Fiorenza said.

The organization will accept donations for Mother's Week through April 29, but they are always in need of volunteers and support throughout the year.

How you can help: https://nourishphx.org/

