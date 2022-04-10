Expand / Collapse search
Red Flag Warning
from SUN 12:00 PM MST until MON 7:00 PM MST, Western Pima-South Central Pinal-Tohono Oodham Nation, Eastern Pima-Southeastern Pinal-Santa Cruz-Western Cochise, Southern Graham-Central and Eastern Cochise-Southern Greenlee-Lower Elevations of the San Carlos Apache Nation in Graham County
6
High Wind Watch
from MON 1:00 PM MST until TUE 11:00 AM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Western Mogollon Rim
High Wind Watch
from MON 2:00 PM MDT until TUE 12:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
High Wind Watch
from MON 1:00 PM MST until TUE 5:00 PM MST, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains
Wind Advisory
from MON 11:00 AM MST until TUE 3:00 AM MST, Northwest Plateau, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
Air Quality Alert
until MON 9:00 PM MST, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail

Phoenix nonprofit collecting purses, goodies to pamper moms for Mother's Day

By
Published 
Phoenix
FOX 10 Phoenix

Mother's Week: Nourish Phoenix collecting purses stuffed with goodies to pamper moms

FOX 10's Steve Nielsen reports.

PHOENIX - One Phoenix nonprofit is making sure that moms are being pampered this Mother's Day - or as they call the holiday, Mother's Week.

"It makes them feel ultra special, and it makes us feel special too," said Beth Fiorenza with Nourish Phoenix.

The local nonprofit has been fighting poverty in Phoenix for decades, and this year they need the public's help to make sure mom is celebrated.

When volunteers come in, they’ll be given a purse to fill with ways to pamper the women who deserve it.

"Perfumes, scarves, masks, anything you would buy yourself to pamper yourself," Fiorenza said. "Soaps, good smelly things, you know, good scrubby things, socks!"

Mother's Week means a lot to the hundreds that need some help.

"I think every mom wants to feel special and pampered, so I think that’s something we do extra to make everyone feel special when they come in our doors," said Fiorenza. "A lot of the families and moms we support need the assistance, so they might not have the extra money to buy those extra things like lipstick and nail polish that you want every day."

They’re hoping the community can volunteer time, funds, purses or goodies to stuff them with. The need is high, families are taxed, and things cost more, so this little extra something can mean a lot to someone who supports a family every day.

"When the moms come in that week, we try to give everybody a purse stuffed with goodies," Fiorenza said.

The organization will accept donations for Mother's Week through April 29, but they are always in need of volunteers and support throughout the year.

How you can help: https://nourishphx.org/

More Arizona headlines

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

Sign up for FOX 10 email alerts, newsletters





 





 


 