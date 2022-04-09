Javelina bites, eventful flights, a ton of Bud Light: Our favorite heartwarming, strange headlines this week

article

From a Cheeto-eating javelina to a man living on a beer-only diet for Lent, there was no shortage of unusual and intriguing tales this week. Here are some of our favorite heartwarming and strange stories from April 2-8 that have helped make our days a little brighter:

1. Dolly Parton’s former home now a wedding venue for brides displaced by wildfires: A home once owned by country music legend Dolly Parton is now being used as a wedding venue for couples affected by the recent wildfires near the Great Smoky Mountains National Park in Tennessee.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MARCH 07: Dolly Parton attends the 57th Academy of Country Music Awards on March 07, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

10. Midnight snack: Hungry Arizona javelina hops into car to eat Cheetos: A javelina on the hunt for a midnight snack got a little more than it bargained for when it jumped inside an open car in a small Arizona town.

2. Small dog helps locate mines in Ukrainian region of Chernihiv after Russian retreat: A small terrier named Patron in Ukraine has been credited with helping to find unexploded landmines and mortar shells near Chernihiv after Russia’s retreat from the area.

Patron the dog is pictured in provided footage from Ukraine’s State Emergency Service released on April 4, 2022. Credit: SES Ukraine via Storyful Expand

9. Phoenix area hospital celebrates 15 years of lung transplants, as well as the lives saved: Over a decade after she received a lung transplant at Dignity Health St. Joseph's Norton Thoracic Institute, a woman from New Mexico is speaking out about the life-saving surgery she received.

3. Parkland shooting - Potential sentencing juror says she can't be on jury because of 'sugar daddy': A prospective juror for the sentencing of the Parkland school shooter asked the judge to dismiss her from duty, claiming she didn’t have enough time to fulfill her civic duty because she’s both married and has "a sugar daddy."

Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz listens to his public defender Diane Cuddihy, right, during a hearing on police body-camera footage at the Broward Courthouse Friday, March 22, 2019 in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (Taimy Alvarez/Sun Sentinel/Tribune New Expand

4. ‘The Sports Bra’: Bar showing only women’s sports opens: Anyone can find a bar that shows men’s sports, but Jenny Nguyen wanted to change that when she opened a bar in Portland, Oregon, that only shows women’s sports.

Jenny Nguyen owns The Sports Bra in Portland, Oregon. (Credit: Dorothy Wang)

5. Southwest passenger arrested for masturbating 4 times during flight: A man on a Southwest Airlines flight to Phoenix faces federal charges after allegedly masturbating at least four times during the flight.

FILE - Southwest Airlines plane.

6. Ohio man sustains beer-only diet for Lent, gives up food: An Ohio man has given up food for Lent to sustain a liquid diet consisting only of beer.

Del Hall enjoys beer at Cincy Winter BeerFest (Credit: FOX News/WCPO)

7. Dog lost in Ukraine during heavy fighting gets rescued by troops before joyfully reuniting with owner: A heartwarming video shows the moment when a dog and her owner reunited after becoming separated during the violence in war-torn Ukraine.

(Photo: Kastus Kalinouski Battalion via Storyful)

8. Texas man wins $100,000 suing robocallers, shares how you can too: A Texas man says he's won $100,000 suing illegal telemarketing robocallers. And you can, too.

