Phoenix Parks and Rec sees success with new 24/7 hotline that launched in September

Calls are coming into a new hotline to keep Phoenix Parks clean and safe.

It's a way for residents to voice their concerns and help Park Rangers get to the right spot to root out problems.

The hotline was established in September and has already taken in more than 120 calls.

So now, if you see a problem in a park near you, all you have to do is pick up the phone.

What’s at a park?

Skating, walking, exercising, maybe napping, curling up with a good book… whatever floats your boat.

It’s open to anyone, and it’s all for free.

"For a good part of the day, it's pretty relaxed, quiet and has sunshine on the other side. You can just pull out a blanket, read a book, watch a movie," said a park visitor named Cassie.

"It’s a hobby. It’s a way of exercising, a way to stay sane. Stay out there, stay healthy," said a park visitor named Esteban.

But plenty of parks come with plenty of problems, ranging from trash and vandalism, to homeless camps and drug paraphernalia.

That’s why the city set up a new park hotline, so the Phoenix public can report problems.

"Often the best spots like this are overrun with homeless people or drugs," said a park visitor named Ryan. "We can still use it but it can be a little sketchy."

Callers can list park complaints so Park Rangers can respond

There are typically six rangers on duty on any given day, covering the city’s 187 parks 24/7.

"It might take a while for us to get there so we would hope for patients from those who are making the calls and then also acknowledge that often our Rangers might get there in the middle of the night," said Jared Rogers of the City of Phoenix Parks and Rec Department.

So now there's a new tool to keep city parks clean and safe, right at your fingertips.

"There have been way too many times I’ve seen people at numerous parks where they’ve overdosed and who are you supposed to call?" said Cassie.

So, if you see a problem at a park, you can call the hotline number - 602-534-9919 - anytime night or day.