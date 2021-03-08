Phoenix PD investigates homicide near Jefferson and 15th streets

article

A man was shot and killed in Phoenix on the night of Monday, March 8, says the police department.

At around 6:30 p.m., officers responded to the area of Jefferson and 15th streets for reports of a shooting. There they found a man with shooting injuries who was declared dead at the scene.

The victim's name has not been released.

"This is an ongoing investigation in the very early stages. Detectives are working to determine what led up to the shooting," stated Phoenix Police Sgt. Ann Justus.

If you have any information about this case, call Silent Witness. You can remain anonymous and receive a cash award for tips leading to an arrest or indictment.

TIP LINE: (480) WITNESS

