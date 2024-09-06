Phoenix Police officer pronounced dead; VP pick Tim Walz to visit Arizona | Nightly Roundup

article
PHOENIX - From a Phoenix Police officer pronounced dead after being shot on duty to Vice Presidential candidate Tim Walz announcing a planned visit to Arizona, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Friday, September 6, 2024.
1. Phoenix Police officer pronounced dead after being shot
Police in Phoenix have a tragic update to a shooting that left two officers injured earlier this week.
A look at Arizona law enforcement officers who died while on duty in 2024
2. Police in Gilbert arrest a man accused of murder
A man has been arrested for the murder of 24-year-old Alijah Bradely, who was reported missing by Gilbert Police last month.
3. Democratic Vice Presidential nominee Tim Walz to visit Arizona
Minnesota governor and current Vice Presidential candidate Tim Walz will be in Phoenix on Tuesday, Sept. 10 to rally for the Democratic ticket in the upcoming November election.
4. Boeing's Starliner is set to return to Earth without its crew
The Boeing Starliner capsule is set to make its return to earth without its crew, landing in New Mexico on Sept. 6.
5. New audio from the father of the Georgia school shooting suspect
New audio has emerged of an encounter between the alleged Georgia school shooter, his father and police over 2023 online threats.
A look at freeway closures this weekend
Phoenix weekend freeway closures (Sept. 6-9)
Northbound I-17 will be closed at Jomax Road and narrowed to one lane between Jomax and the Loop 303 from 10 p.m. Friday through 5 a.m. Monday for pavement work; westbound I-10 will be closed between the U.S. 60 and the I-17 Split from 10 p.m. Friday through 4 a.m. Monday for construction; westbound Loop 202 Santan will be closed between Williams Field and Gilbert Roads from 10 p.m. Friday through 5 a.m. Monday for a widening project; eastbound U.S. 60 will be narrowed to three lanes between Dobson and Gilbert Roads from 9 p.m. Friday through 5 a.m. Monday for pavement maintenance; southbound State Route 51 ramp to eastbound Loop 202 and westbound I-10 will be closed from 9 p.m. Friday through 5 p.m. Sunday for bridge maintenance; and Frank Lloyd Wright Boulevard will be closed at the Loop 101 from 9 p.m. Friday through 5 a.m. Monday for lane striping.
Also, your weather forecast for tonight
The high in Phoenix on Sept. 6 will be about 10°F. An Excessive Heat Warning is scheduled to expire at 8 p.m.