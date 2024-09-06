Phoenix Police officer pronounced dead; VP pick Tim Walz to visit Arizona | Nightly Roundup

article

From a Phoenix Police officer pronounced dead after being shot on duty to Vice Presidential candidate Tim Walz announcing a planned visit to Arizona, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Friday, September 6, 2024.

1. Phoenix Police officer pronounced dead after being shot

READ MORE: A look at Arizona law enforcement officers who died while on duty in 2024

2. Police in Gilbert arrest a man accused of murder

3. Democratic Vice Presidential nominee Tim Walz to visit Arizona

4. Boeing's Starliner is set to return to Earth without its crew

5. New audio from the father of the Georgia school shooting suspect

A look at freeway closures this weekend

Also, your weather forecast for tonight