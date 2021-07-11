'We got it next time': Suns fans cheer on team despite Game 3 loss to Bucks

The Phoenix Suns lost to the Milwaukee Bucks in Wisconsin on Sunday in Game 3 of the NBA Finals where the Suns still lead the series 2-1.

The final score was 120-100.

The first two games of the series were played in Phoenix where bars and restaurants were packed full of fans rallying the Valley to support the record-breaking team.

While the team is away in Wisconsin, fans watched the game at the Phoenix Suns Arena at a Road Game Rally. Fans paid $10 a ticket to watch the team in the home arena on big screens.

On Wednesday for Game 4, fans will be welcomed into Chase Field to watch the Suns, also for $10 a ticket. Tickets go on sale July 12 at 10 a.m.

With the Suns losing Game 3, it forces a Game 5 back in Phoenix where fans could watch the team take the title.

"This is what we've been waiting for. We've been waiting since 1993 for this, so they will come back and win it here and we're going to have the parade on Saturday," a fan said on Sunday after the loss.

Another fan agreed, saying, "It's cool that they will come back here for the last game and we're going to take it."

Throughout the game, the Phoenix Suns Arena was on fire, making noise throughout the game, even when the team was down.

"It felt like the team was here. I felt the vibration of the crowd," a fan said.

