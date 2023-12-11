Phoenix teen's death highlights unsolved case in the same area from nearly 3 years ago

A teen's death over the weekend is bringing to light another teen's death that happened in the same area over two years ago.

No arrests have been made in either case.

The shooting that happened in 2021 and the one that happened on Saturday, Dec. 9 of this year happened a block away from each other.

On Feb. 5, 2021, 16-year-old Jaiden Diego Torrez was found shot to death.

His father, of course, says he wants answers. To both murders.

"It's something you just can't get over," Gregory Gutierrez said.

It's coming up on three years since his death, and the question still remains. Who shot Jaiden in a parking lot near 19th Avenue and Colter Street?

"That's all I really know. He was just shot and killed in his car right there around 12 o'clock," Gutierrez, Jaiden's father, said. "I don't know why anybody would want to do something like this to him. He was very kind-hearted, just a loving boy. Raised right, had all the support in the world and there's no telling why someone would do something like this."

His dad says since his son's death, he's noticed more shootings in the area that have gone unsolved.

"There have been multiple kids shot in the same area, the same age, so it seems to me like somebody is taking advantage knowing that there aren't too many cameras in that area," the pleading father said. "There's not too many people willing to speak, and it doesn't seem like anybody is doing anything about it. It's just like a dark area in the city where multiple people have lost their lives in the recent times."

In the most recent nearby shooting, 16-year-old Lucius Holman was found shot at least once near 20th Avenue and Camelback Road.

He was rushed to the hospital but died shortly after.

"It's sad to hear all these families go through the same thing, especially around Christmas," Gutierrez said. "We wish you guys the best, we're praying for all of you guys."

Suspects have not been identified in either shooting.

"I would just love to see them do anything, anything in the area. Run sweeps, have cameras, do something, for the city to be a little safer in that area," Gutierrez suggested.

Anyone with information should contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS. Spanish speakers can call Testigo Silencioso at 480-TESTIGO. Si tiene alguna información sobre este caso, llame a la línea de Testigo Silencioso (480-TESTIGO, 480-837-8446). You can remain anonymous.

Silent Witness is offering a $2,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.