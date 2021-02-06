Phoenix PD: Teen found shot to death near 19th Avenue and Colter

article

Phoenix Police are investigating after a teen was found shot to death in a car near 19th Avenue and Colter on Feb. 5.

Officers responded to reports of a car that had crashed into a gate in the area at around 11:50 PM Friday night.

When they arrived, they found 16-year-old Jaiden Torrez inside of a car with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives are still trying to find more information about what led up to the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Phoenix Police or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

