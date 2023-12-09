Shooting in Phoenix ends with the death of a teen boy, police say

A teen boy was killed in a Phoenix shooting on Saturday afternoon, the police department said.

The shooting happened around 1:45 p.m. near 19th Avenue and Camelback Road on Dec. 9.

Police say when they got to the scene, they found a teen boy who had been shot at least once. He was rushed to the hospital but died soon after.

Investigators are looking into what led up to the unidentified teen's death.

No suspect information was provided.

This is the latest shooting death of a teen in the Valley in recent weeks.

Two weeks ago, two teen girls were shot in Casa Grande during an apparent house party. One of them died.

In San Tan Valley, a teen boy was shot and killed on Nov. 28. On that same day, a 17-year-old was shot and killed in south Phoenix.

Map of the area where the shooting happened: