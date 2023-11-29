Teenage boy dies at hospital after being shot in south Phoenix

A teenage boy died after he was found shot late Tuesday night in south Phoenix.

Police say the shooting happened just before 9 p.m. on Nov. 28 near 7th and Southern Avenues. When officers got to the scene, they found the boy with a gunshot wound. The teen was rushed to a hospital where he later died. He was not identified.

No further details were released. It's unknown if a suspect is in custody.

The shooting was the second deadly incident involving a teen in the greater Phoenix metro area on Tuesday. In San Tan Valley, a 17-year-old boy was shot and killed in the Pecan Creek area.

A few days earlier south of the Valley in Casa Grande, two teenage girls were shot at a house party.

Where the shooting happened