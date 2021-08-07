Phoenix Union High School District COVID-19 vaccination event drew hundreds amid delta variant-fuelled surge

Amid the spread of the delta variant of COVID-19, vaccination numbers are up in the Valley, as well as in other places across the country.

On Aug. 7, a vaccination event at Metro Tech High School in Phoenix drew hundreds, much more than what school officials were expecting.

"Just take care of us, and then other people around us," said Edgar Diaz.

"Helps students or parents know that their children are safe," said 16-year-old Adria Diaz.

"This is just another layer of protection, just to protect them and everybody else that they're in contact with," said Adrian Rodriguez. He was vaccinated in February, but attended the event to get his kids vaccinated.

Event ran out of vaccine twice

Metro Tech High School is part of the Phoenix Union High School District. The district has been giving out vaccines since they were first available in January. The event on Aug. 7 was one of their bigger events. School District Superintendent Chad Geston said they had anticipated having just around 150 to 200 people show up, but ended up surpassing 700 vaccinations.

"We ran out of vaccines within the hour. Brought in a whole, ran out again. Brought in even more," said Geston.

Superintendent Geston days he believes the delta variant is one of the main reasons why so many more people are now flocking to get vaccinated.

"School is back, and parents want to make sure their students are safe, but also the delta variant is causing a lot If fear in our community. People know that vaccines are the number one mitigation strategy," said Superintendent Geston.

District implements mask mandate despite state ban

Recently, Phoenix Union High School District has made headlines as a result of a decision to require its students to wear masks. That mandate will defy state orders should it continue into September, when Governor Doug Ducey’s law banning mask mandates in schools goes into effect.

The district's mask mandate is the target of a lawsuit filed by a Metro Tech High School teacher by the name of Douglas Hester. Judge Randall Warner scheduled both sides to give full arguments on Aug. 13.

Other school districts in the Phoenix area, like Phoenix Elementary School District and Osborn School District, have also implemented mask mandates. Both districts are made up mostly of elementary schools, where kids are too young to get vaccinated.

Phoenix Union High School District officials say they are following CDC recommendations, especially in light of the more contagious delta variant.

