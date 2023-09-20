Phoenix's plan to send guns to Ukraine conflicts with Arizona law, attorney general says

Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes announced on Sept. 20 that a plan by the city of Phoenix to send guns to Ukraine is illegal, saying the city's efforts to send the weapons to the war-torn country conflict with state law.

Last June, the city council approved sending several hundred guns to Ukrainian police. Republican state representatives Quang Nguyen and Selina Bliss filed a complaint, asking the attorney general to review the city ordinance. They argued that state law requires the guns to be sold, not donated.

Mayes agreed but also criticized the law, saying it hurts victims of crimes. She said city leaders' intentions to arm Ukrainians with seized weapons are "commendable" but says the Arizona Legislature banned this solution by requiring all firearms to only be sold at authorized businesses.

Kris Mayes' full statement

"While my office has determined that Phoenix's ordinance conflicts with state laws concerning firearm disposal, I am deeply troubled by these statutes. These laws are inflexible and frankly offensive to the victims of crime and communities affected by gun violence. The laws essentially mandate that confiscated firearms, most of which have been used in crimes, must be resold and put back on the streets. That is an insult to the survivors and victims of the original gun violence. These laws perpetuate a cycle where weapons are reintroduced into the very communities that have already been harmed by gun violence. The families of people who are murdered or maimed by gun violence should not have to live with the knowledge that those weapons are still on the streets.

Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes

The City of Phoenix tried to reduce the number of guns on its streets while simultaneously supporting the brave Ukrainians fighting for freedom in the face of Russian aggression. While the City’s intent here is commendable, the Legislature has chosen to prohibit this type of creative solution. Instead of filing complaints against cities like Phoenix, members of the legislature should focus on passing sensible gun legislation. Sound gun disposal legislation should aim to keep Arizonans safe while allowing local leaders to decide the best way to get rid of guns that have been used in the commission of a crime, based on what their communities need and want."