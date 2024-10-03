Pickup truck crashes into daycare center; HAZMAT crews respond to Loop 101 crash | Morning News Brief

article

A truck that crashed into a Glendale daycare center building; a crash along the Loop 101 that prompted a HAZMAT response; and more – here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for the morning of October 3. 2024.

1. Truck crashes into Glendale daycare center

The incident happened in the area of 51st Avenue and Butler. Video taken by SkyFOX shows a pickup truck that crashed into a corner of the daycare center.

2. HAZMAT crews respond to crash on Loop 101 in the West Valley

The crash happened along northbound Loop 101, near Indian School Road. Video taken by SkyFOX shows a propane truck that landed on the back end of an SUV.

3. Dock worker strike has people in Phoenix panic buying at the grocery store

As a longshoreman strike continues, some worried shoppers are stocking up on home goods in fear they might not be on the shelves much longer.

4. Armed thieves caught on video stealing Arizona man's truck

It just happened to at least two families in the west Valley neighborhood of Waddell. In one of the instances, the thieves were armed and aiming a rifle at a home.

5. Shooting in South Phoenix sends 2 to the hospital

Per Phoenix Police officials, the two suffered non-life-threatening injuries as a result of the shooting, which happened in the area of 40th Street and Baseline.

Today's Weather