Buy cookies, support veterans: Pillsbury to donate portion of dough sales to military family nonprofit

By Kelly Hayes
Published 
Military
FOX TV Digital Team
95th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade article

FILE IMAGE - View of the Pillsbury Doughboy balloon at the 95th Annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on Nov. 25, 2021, in New York City. (Photo by James Devaney/Getty Images)

MINNEAPOLIS - Looking for a patriotic sweet treat that also goes to support military veterans and their families? Look no further. 

The Pillsbury Company is selling ready-to-bake, flag-shape sugar cookies in a partnership with Operation Homefront, a nonprofit that offers financial assistance and housing for families of military members transitioning back to civilian life. 

Each pack of cookie dough, labeled "Salute to Service," comes with a code on the back. Pillsbury said it will donate $0.10 for each code entered through Aug. 31, 2022. 

The Minneapolis-based company, which is owned by General Mills, said it will donate up to $150,000 to Operation Homefront based on the number of eligible codes entered. 

Those who purchase the special sugar cookie dough pack have to enter the code from the package here, as well as provide their email address. 

Last year, a Navy veteran and his family were welcomed into a new home in the Dallas-Forth Worth metro area of Texas, as part of the Operation Homefront partnership with Pillsbury. 

Max Best, a petty officer second class in the U.S. Navy, served in the military for six years. But Best and his wife decided it was time to end his service when his wife became pregnant amid 14-to-16-hour days required from his master-at-arms duties. 

Just days before Veterans Day 2021, Best, his wife and their two young children were welcomed into a newly-constructed home where they’ll live rent-free over the next few years as they transition back to civilian life. The Best family said they aim to improve their credit, save money and work to become homeowners themselves while living in the transitional home.

"This point today is what is going to make my family’s future," Best told FOX 4 Dallas in November. "This is one for the history books for my family."

Several other big companies have made efforts to support military veterans and their families, including a number of restaurant chains and brands that offer year-round discounts for service members, in addition to first responders and medical professionals. 

This story was reported from Cincinnati.