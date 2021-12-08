Pima County supervisors fill 2 vacancies in Arizona House

article

The Pima County Board of Supervisors has appointed real estate investor and U.S. Army Reserve officer Morgan Abraham and attorney and law professor Christopher Mathis to Arizona House seats to fill vacancies.

Mathis was appointed Tuesday to a District 9 seat to replace fellow Democrat Randy Friese, who resigned last month.

Abraham, also a Democrat, was appointed to replace Stephanie Stahl-Hamilton as one of two representatives for District 10. Stahl Hamilton stepped down when appointed to fill a Senate vacancy.

Under state law, the two new representatives appointed Tuesday had to be Democrats because they replaced Democratic lawmakers.

Party activists had nominated three people for appointment by the county supervisors to fill each vacancy.

Mathis is the husband of Colleen Coyle Mathis, the former independent chair of Arizona’s 2011 redistricting commission.

