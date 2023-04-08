Pokemon GO player's discovery, mystery animal in Texas: This week's top offbeat headlines

From a Florida man's mysterious medical condition to a Pokemon GO player finding a stolen giant spoon, there was no shortage of unusual tales this week.

Here's our top offbeat stories for the week of April 1-8:

1. Florida man says he reeked of alcohol, but he wasn't drinking: Here's what was really happening: A Florida man spent years wondering why colleagues and coworkers questioned his alcohol consumption. He said he hadn't been drinking — especially with him working as a teacher and basketball coach — but was called into the principal's office on and off for several years.

2. Man playing Pokémon GO finds the stolen giant red spoon from Diary Queen: On April 3, police confirmed that the red spoon was found at about 8 a.m. near Marc T. Atkinson Middle School.

3. What is it? Wildlife officials stumped as mysterious animal caught on Texas trail camera: Park rangers with the Texas Parks and Wildlife said Thursday they're scratching their heads, trying to identify the elusive creature captured on a game camera at Bentsen-Rio Grande Valley State Park in Mission.

A mystery animal is lurking in the Rio Grande Valley, wildlife officials say. (Bentsen-Rio Grande Valley State Park - Texas Parks and Wildlife)

4. Condo for sale comes with meth contamination warning: For those looking to purchase a home, Zillow and Redfin have a peculiar listing on their sites.

5. Michigan family shocked by first baby girl born in 130 years: After more than 130 years, a Michigan family has welcomed a baby girl - and this rainbow baby came on an even more special day.

Audrey Clark is the first girl born to the Clark family in more than 130 years.

6. VIDEO: Alligator body slams, eats massive python in Florida Everglades: A Florida woman captured an incredible video of an alligator enjoying a large python for an afternoon snack, garnering the attention of multiple people on social media.

(Photo via Katina Boychew)

7. Watch: Scientists film the world's deepest fish off Japan: Pennsylvania authorities said they also found a dead deer inside of the stolen school bus.

Images of the snailfish alive from 7500-8200 meters in the Izu-Ogasawara Trench. (Credit: Provided / University of Western Australia)

8. Groom killed after bride’s ex-lover gifted sound system rigged with explosives: Reports: The ex-lover, who was already married with two children, wanted the bride to become his second wife, according to reports.

9. Subway, Cadbury team up for Easter mashup that has social media erupting: Brand managers call it a "surprisingly delicious" mix, but social media has other thoughts.

The Submelt (Subway)

10. Employee fired, arrested for allegedly urinating twice in city’s water supply: The 57-year-old man faces charges after surveillance video appeared to show him relieving himself in the Louisiana treatment plant.