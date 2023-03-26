Giant red spoon stolen from a Phoenix Dairy Queen, police say

Here's something you don't hear every day – Phoenix Police are searching for a stolen giant red spoon.

The 15-foot tall statue was snatched from a Dairy Queen near 51st Avenue and Thomas Road. The thieves took off with it sometime between the evening of Friday, March 24 and Saturday, March 25.

There are no suspects identified at this time, but if you happen to have an inside scoop, you are asked to call Phoenix Police at 602-262-6151.

SHENZHEN, GUANGDONG, CHINA - 2019/10/06: American chain of ice cream and fast-food restaurants, Dairy Queen, or DQ, logo seen in Shenzhen. (Photo by Alex Tai/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Area of where the theft happened: