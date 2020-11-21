Police: Five people shot, one dead in Phoenix party shooting

article

A woman is dead and at least four others are injured after a shooting during a party in Phoenix, police say.

The shooting happened during an illegal party that was held in a vacant building near 35th Avenue and Earll Drive on Nov. 21, police say.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting there early Saturday morning and found a woman with a gunshot wound. She later died at the hospital.

Police say four other people with gunshot wounds arrived at different medical facilities at around the same time, and information indicated that they all came from the same building near 35th Avenue and Earll.

The victims ages range from 17 to 28.

The severity of the victims' injuries are unknown.

Advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to call Phoenix PD or contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

For the latest local news, download the FOX 10 News app.