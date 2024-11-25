Police incident prompts freeway closure; scary moment on roller coaster l Morning News Brief

A police incident prompted an hourslong closure along an East Valley freeway; scary moments for one roller coaster rider in Phoenix were captured on video; and more – here's a look at some of our top stories for the morning of Monday, November 25.

1. Police incident prompts freeway closure

A police situation shut down both directions of the Loop 202 Santan at Gilbert Road on Nov. 25.

Both directions of the Loop 202 Santan freeway in the East Valley were shut down on Monday to a police situation, the Arizona Department of Transportation said. Read more here.

2. Roller coaster harness fails

Terrifying moments for a roller coaster rider were caught on camera while at Phoenix's Castles N' Coasters. Read more here.

3. Crime crack down

Police are cracking down on crime in an unexpected place – the Agua Fria River bottom in the west Valley. Read more here.

4. Murder suspect extradited to AZ

Sencere Hayes (left) and Mercedes Vega (right)

A man arrested in the murder of a young Valley woman made his first court appearance in Arizona. Read more here.

5. Menenez brothers in court

Erik Menendez (L) and his brother Lyle (R) listen during a pre-trial hearing, on December 29, 1992, in Los Angeles after the two pleaded innocent in the August 1989 shotgun deaths of their wealthy parents, Jose and Mary Louise Menendez of Beverly Hil Expand

The Menendez brothers' case was expected to reach an important milestone on Monday. Read more here.

Today's weather

A mix of sunshine and clouds in the Valley with a high in the mid-70s. Read more here.