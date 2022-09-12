Expand / Collapse search

VIDEO: Police searching for suspect who blew up car during funeral, fired shots at witnesses

By FOX 13 News Staff
Crime and Public Safety
Police looking for suspect who threw explosives at car and fired shots during funeral

According to police, on Aug. 23 a passenger from a dark sedan placed an explosive device in another vehicle belonging to someone attending a funeral.

AUBURN, Wash. - Auburn police are searching for someone who put an explosive in a funeral attendee's car and blew it up.

Video shows car burning at a funeral; police say someone placed an explosive device in the vehicle

The explosion destroyed the vehicle and some surrounding trees.

City of Auburn employees followed the suspect's vehicle as it fled the scene, and police said one of the suspects fired several shots at them.

The car police are searching for had no license plates and is believed to be a black Acura RL.

If you have any information, you're asked to contact the Auburn PD Tip Line at 253-288-7403.