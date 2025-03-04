President Trump's speech covers early accomplishments, AZ politicians remain skeptical of long-term success

The Brief President Trump's speech highlighted his impact over his first 44 days in office. Texas Congressman Al Green was escorted from the chamber early in the speech. Trump highlighted his efforts at the border, saying illegal border crossings last month were the lowest ever recorded.



President Donald Trump delivered an address to a joint session of Congress, emphasizing his accomplishments on the border.

He also focused his speech on small business and the executive orders he enacted in his first month back in office.

The speech lasted over an hour and a half and was interrupted by Congressman Al Green of Texas, who was escorted from the chamber after shaking his cane at the President and shouting remarks during Trump's opening.

Trump touches on multiple topics

What he said:

Trump touched on the impacts of ordering a national emergency at our southern border.

"I deployed the US military and border patrol to repel the invasion of our country, and what a job they’ve done as a result illegal border crossings last month were by far the lowest ever recorded ever," Trump boasted at the middle of his speech.

A press release on Feb. 7 from the U.S. Attorney's office stated that 500 individuals were charged with immigration-related criminal conduct in Arizona.

What's next:

Despite wild fluctuations in the stock market over the last week, Trump said there is strong optimism in small business.

Some of the optimism, Trump said, should be credited to tariffs.

"Tariffs are not just about protecting American jobs. They're about protecting the soul of our country. Tariffs are about making America rich again and making America great again. And it's happening. And it will happen rather quickly. There'll be a little disturbance. But we're okay with that. It won't be much," Trump said.

He added that small business optimism has risen by 41% in one month.

What they're saying:

Local experts and politicians were both critical and skeptical about how successful the first month has been and if some of the new measures will stay in place.

Executive orders hold weight, but not long term. Arizona political expert, Mike Noble says long-term impacts will come down to legislation passed in Congress.

"The big thing that I’m looking for is whether or not, since Republicans hold the house and the Senate, can they pass legislation?" said Noble. "That’s really where you make big, lasting, change. Executive orders, you know, 34 years from now, Democrat wins can literally reverse all of those items.

"There’s only so much executive branch can do. I think with the border I think they have a much higher likelihood of getting some actual legislation passed through Republicans seem pretty on board with that," he said.

Arizona's senators posted on X throughout the speech.

Senator Mark Kelly commented on the cuts to the National Parks, Forest Service and the VA, calling the moves by Trump and Senior Advisor Elon Musk, who heads the newly established Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), reckless.

Senator Ruben Gallego said the President was outright lying about Social Security.