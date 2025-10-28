Preston Lord: Community marks 2-year anniversary of teen's violent death

The Brief A vigil is taking place in Queen Creek in commemoration of Preston Lord's life. Lord died following an incident at a home in Queen Creek in 2023. Seven people have been arrested in connection with the deadly incident, but only one of them has been sentenced.



Oct. 28 marks two years since 16-year-old Preston Lord was beaten at a Halloween party, a night that ultimately took his life and shook the entire East Valley community.

On Tuesday, family, friends, and community members gather outside the Queen Creek Police Department to "light the night" for the slain teen.

The event starts at 6 p.m. at the Queen Creek Police Department. Attendees are asked to wear orange — Preston Lord’s favorite color. They’re also asked to bring a sign and a battery-operated candle.

According to the event flyer, the purpose of the gathering is to show that the community has not forgotten about Preston and to continue raising awareness about teen violence.

The backstory:

According to previous reports, the incident that ultimately led to Lord's death happened on the night of Oct. 28.

Preston Lord (file)

According to Queen Creek Police Department officials at the time, they received a 911 call regarding an assault in the area of 194th Street and Via Del Rancho, and when officers arrived at the scene, they found Lord in the roadway.

"He was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. On Monday, Oct. 30, he passed away in the hospital," Queen Creek police officials said at the time.

In the aftermath of Lord's death, seven people were arrested in connection with the incident. They are:

Treston Billey

William Hines

Jacob Meisner

Talan Renner

Taylor Sherman

Dominic Turner

Talyn Vigil

Dig deeper:

Of the seven suspects in Lord's death, only one of them, William Hines, has been sentenced.

Hines pleaded guilty on March 4, 2025 to manslaughter. His sentencing happened on May 2, 2025, when a judge gave him a 12-year term in connection with Lord's death.

Hines will also serve another five years for reckless drunk driving, after being involved in a crash that left another driver in the ICU for more than a week. Once the 12-year term and the five-year term are served, Hines will be placed on probation for another three years.

"I have no words of forgiveness to offer William Owen Hines for the role he played in my son's death. The severity of the crime demands accountability, and I ask for the maximum sentence," said Lord's father, Nick Lord, during Hines' sentencing.

"His crocodile tears when he changed his plea [to] guilty for manslaughter and the other attacks, really mean nothing to me or to his victims and their families," said Lord's grandfather, Tony Rich.

On Oct. 24, we reported that Vigil was arrested in September for allegedly violating an order of protection.

What they're saying:

Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell released a statement on the anniversary of Lord's death, which reads, in part, "Our office continues to pursue criminal charges against six defendants accused of his murder. While seeking justice through prosecution, we have also worked to strengthen Arizona law by increasing penalties for the kind of swarming violence that led to Preston’s death."