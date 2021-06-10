Expand / Collapse search
Orlando unites for Pulse 5 Year Remembrance Ceremony

Orlando unites for Pulse 5 Year Remembrance Ceremony

The Pulse 5 Year Remembrance Ceremony was held on Saturday evening. Dozens of survivors of the shooting, family members of those who died, and first responders were invited to the gathering on the grounds of the Pulse Nightclub.

ORLANDO, Fla. - The victims who were killed at a gay nightclub shooting in Orlando in 2016 were honored this week with a community run, a museum exhibit, a mass yoga session, a gay chorus performance, and a street dance party

The remembrances culminated with a ceremony Saturday evening on the fifth anniversary of the tragedy. 

Dozens of survivors of the shooting, family members of those who died, and first responders were invited to the ceremony on the grounds of the Pulse Nightclub. 

The club located south of downtown Orlando has been turned into an interim memorial lined with photos of the victims and rainbow-colored flowers.

President Joe Biden announced Saturday that he would designate the Pulse site as a national memorial.  The memorial will be under the direction of the onePULSE Foundation.

The deadliest attack on the LGBTQ community in U.S. history left 49 people dead and 53 people wounded as "Latin Night" was being celebrated at the club. 

Biden said in a statement that he has "stayed in touch with families of the victims and with the survivors who have turned their pain into purpose" and described the club as "hallowed ground."

Below are clips of the featured speakers:

Pulse 5 Year Remembrance Ceremony: onePULSE Foundation's Earl Crittenden

Earl Crittenden, Chairman of the Board of Trustees for the onePULSE Foundation joined community members for a memorial service at Pulse Nightclub to commemorate the 5-year anniversary of the tragic violence that took the lives of 49 people.

Pulse 5 Year Remembrance Ceremony: Mayor Buddy Dyer

Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer joins other community members for a memorial service at Pulse Nightclub to commemorate the 5-year anniversary of the tragic violence that took the lives of 49 people.

Pulse 5 Year Remembrance Ceremony: Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings

Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings joins other community members for a memorial service at Pulse Nightclub to commemorate the 5-year anniversary of the tragic violence that took the lives of 49 people.

Pulse 5 Year Remembrance Ceremony: Pulse owner Barbara Poma

Pulse owner Barbara Poma joins community leaders for a memorial service at Pulse Nightclub to commemorate the 5-year anniversary of the tragic violence that took the lives of 49 people.

Pulse 5 Year Remembrance Ceremony: Pulse survivor Brandon Wolf

Pulse survivor Brandon Wolf joins community members for a memorial service at Pulse Nightclub to commemorate the 5-year anniversary of the tragic violence that took the lives of 49 people.

Pulse 5 Year Remembrance Ceremony: OPD Deputy Chief James Young

Orlando Police Deputy Chief James Young joined community members for a memorial service at Pulse Nightclub to commemorate the 5-year anniversary of the tragic violence that took the lives of 49 people.

FOX 35 will have a recap of the day's events during FOX 35 News at 10 p.m.