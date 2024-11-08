Questions remain over slow ballot count; shooting suspect arrested after barricade | Nightly Roundup

From the latest updates on the ongoing ballot count in Arizona to worries one Phoenix DACA recipient has over the next Trump administration, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Friday, November 8, 2024.

1. Latest update on Arizona's ballot counting process

As Arizona's ballot counting process continues, some are wondering why the process is taking so long. Read More

2. Suspect in custody following Phoenix shooting

We are learning more about a chaotic chain of events that began with a double shooting, and ended with a barricade situation. Read More

3. DACA recipient expresses worries over new Trump administration

"We are people who have been living here for over 10 years, who call Arizona home," said one Phoenix woman who is a DACA recipient, as she expresses her concerns over a potential mass deportation program following Trump's inauguration. Read More

4. Latest on 43 escaped primates in South Carolina

Authorities say the monkeys, who were bred for medical research, have been spotted in the woods near a primate research facility. Read More

5. Learning more about Trump's new White House Chief of Staff

Susie Wiles, on the left. (Photo by JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)

Susie Wiles is set to become the first woman to ever hold the prominent role as the president's closest adviser and counsel. Read More

A look at freeway closures this weekend

Also, your weather forecast for tonight