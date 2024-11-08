Expand / Collapse search

Questions remain over slow ballot count; shooting suspect arrested after barricade | Nightly Roundup

Published  November 8, 2024 7:44pm MST
Nightly Roundup
FOX 10 Phoenix

AZ ballot count latest | FOX 10 Headlines Nov. 8

From the latest on the ongoing ballot counting process in Arizona to where the suspect in a Phoenix area double shooting was arrested at, here's a look at some of our top stories.

PHOENIX - From the latest updates on the ongoing ballot count in Arizona to worries one Phoenix DACA recipient has over the next Trump administration, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Friday, November 8, 2024.

1. Latest update on Arizona's ballot counting process

maricopa county early ballot

As Arizona's ballot counting process continues, some are wondering why the process is taking so long. Read More

2. Suspect in custody following Phoenix shooting

(U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Gustavo Castillo/Released)

We are learning more about a chaotic chain of events that began with a double shooting, and ended with a barricade situation. Read More

3. DACA recipient expresses worries over new Trump administration

"We are people who have been living here for over 10 years, who call Arizona home," said one Phoenix woman who is a DACA recipient, as she expresses her concerns over a potential mass deportation program following Trump's inauguration. Read More

4. Latest on 43 escaped primates in South Carolina

Lights on a police cruiser are seen in a file image. (Credit: FOX Television Stations)

Authorities say the monkeys, who were bred for medical research, have been spotted in the woods near a primate research facility. Read More

5. Learning more about Trump's new White House Chief of Staff

Susie Wiles, on the left. (Photo by JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)

Susie Wiles is set to become the first woman to ever hold the prominent role as the president's closest adviser and counsel. Read More

A look at freeway closures this weekend

Phoenix weekend freeway closures (Nov. 8-11)

Also, your weather forecast for tonight

Evening Weather Forecast - 11/8/2024