Quick thinking helped save college student's life; fiery crash in East Valley turns deadly | Nightly Roundup

From what an ASU student did that some say helped save his classmate's life to how the excessive heat is affecting youth sports across the Valley, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Friday, September 27, 2024.

1. College student's quick thinking likely saved classmate's life

(Courtesy: Launi Schriner-Daffron)

An ASU West student walked into a classroom on campus and was stabbed by another student on Sept. 19, but fortunately, there were others who intervened and helped the victim from further injury.

2. Arrest made in Phoenix murder investigation

The suspect is accused of murdering a 33-year-old whose body was found east of Downtown Phoenix on Sept. 9.

3. Neighborhood on edge after man was shot through his home's window

The shooting happened near 51st and Grovers Avenues. Neighbors say they are on edge because they feel like their neighborhood is no longer safe.

4. Excessive heat affecting youth sports in the Valley

While kids in the Phoenix area are getting ready for their first big games, some of the events are being postponed because of our recent return to excessive heat.

5. Fiery crash kills 2 on Valley freeway off-ramp

DPS officials say a red car and an SUV were stopped at a red light on the U.S. 60 off-ramp at Country Club Drive when a white pickup truck ran a red light and rear-ended the car. The collision sent the car into the SUV.

