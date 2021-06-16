Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
until SAT 9:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford
Excessive Heat Warning
until FRI 6:00 PM MST, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons
Excessive Heat Warning
until SAT 8:00 PM MST, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, New River Mesa, Rio Verde/Salt River, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami
Excessive Heat Warning
until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Northwest Valley, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek
Excessive Heat Warning
until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Southeast Gila County
Air Quality Alert
until THU 9:15 PM MST, Maricopa County, Pinal County

Reconstruction continues on 7th Street bridge in Phoenix after being damaged in fire

Phoenix
FOX 10 Phoenix

Repair work continues on 7th Street bridge overlooking Salt River

The 7th Street bridge over the Salt River remains closed months after a fire tore through the area, but workers are still doing their best to restore it as soon as possible. FOX 10's Irene Snyder reports.

PHOENIX - The 7th Street bridge over the Salt River remains closed months after a fire tore through the area, but workers are still doing their best to restore it as soon as possible.

The comes just months after a fire tore through the area on Feb. 28, burning for over two hours. The bridge was engulfed in flames after transportation officials say a gas main failed.

Crews were on scene working to restore the bridge as soon as the fire was extinguished.

Time lapse video showed restoration work done to the bridge, with crews putting up the piers and the northern two spans.

"Within the first month we had all the demolition of that portion of the structure laid down and hauled away - quite the process," said Mark Glock, street transportation deputy with the City of Phoenix. "The demo contractor comes in, separated the concrete and steel…so that’s a great thing, and since that time [we] have been working on rebuilding the structure…as of today we have all of the substructure rebuilt."

The hope is to have the bridge reopened by Sept. 1.

More on the bridge: https://www.phoenix.gov/Streets/7thStSaltRiverBridge

