Reconstruction continues on 7th Street bridge in Phoenix after being damaged in fire

The 7th Street bridge over the Salt River remains closed months after a fire tore through the area, but workers are still doing their best to restore it as soon as possible.

The comes just months after a fire tore through the area on Feb. 28, burning for over two hours. The bridge was engulfed in flames after transportation officials say a gas main failed.

Crews were on scene working to restore the bridge as soon as the fire was extinguished.

Time lapse video showed restoration work done to the bridge, with crews putting up the piers and the northern two spans.

"Within the first month we had all the demolition of that portion of the structure laid down and hauled away - quite the process," said Mark Glock, street transportation deputy with the City of Phoenix. "The demo contractor comes in, separated the concrete and steel…so that’s a great thing, and since that time [we] have been working on rebuilding the structure…as of today we have all of the substructure rebuilt."

The hope is to have the bridge reopened by Sept. 1.

More on the bridge: https://www.phoenix.gov/Streets/7thStSaltRiverBridge

More Arizona headlines

For the latest local news, download the FOX 10 News app.

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

Advertisement









