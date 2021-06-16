As fire crews face water problems, officials detail water contingency plans

As the Telegraph Fire and several other fires continue to burn across the state, lawmakers are holding a special session at the Arizona State Capitol in Downtown Phoenix to discuss funding for wildfire recovery and prevention.

Related: Arizona Legislature to hold special wildfire funding session

Firefighters reportedly faced water shortage while fighting fires

It took about four and a half hours, but ultimately, the House and Senate Natural Resources Committees voted to advance a fire suppression bill.

The $100 million bill aims to help fight devastating wildfires in Arizona, and fund resources to clear hazardous brush, but during the special session, a hot-button issue – Climate Change – was addressed and debated on.

"Upstream of this challenge in this fight is climate change. Just the reality of this situation," said State Rep. Aaron Lieberman (D). The lawmaker represents Legislative District 28, which covers a portion of Phoenix and Scottsdale.

State Rep. Lieberman tweeted a photo of Arizona's Fire Management Officer, John Truett, speaking with the State Legislature. State Rep. Lieberman said Truett told lawmakers that they can't send helicopters to scoop water out of some lakes, because the water levels are too low.

"Of course there's a Climate Change. That's what happens to the Earth. Thank the Lord. Happens every year. Climate Change happens every decade, happens every century, millennium," said State Sen. David Gowan (R). State Sen. Gowan represents Legislative District 14, which covers all of Cochise and Greenlee Counties in Southeastern Arizona, as well as portions of Pima and Graham Counties.

"Fire is a natural process. What is unnatural are our irresponsible activities that only fuel fires to be worse than they would have been on their own, and that's what we should have called a special session for, not just this," said State Sen. Juan Mendez (D). State Sen. Mendez represents Legislative District 26, which covers portions of the East Valley.

Water officials detail plans to keep Phoenix from drying up

From heat and wildfires, to a drought and record low water levels at Lake Mead, Arizona is dealing with a lot of issues right now, but water experts in the Valley insist we are still in good shape.

The state is expected to hit Tier 1 water shortage on the Colorado River sometime in 2022, and while a water shortage is troubling, especially for farmers, state, cities and utilities have been planning for it for decades.

"There’s no reason for any kind of restriction. This is not a short term problem. It’s a long term, anticipated result. We knew this was coming," said Cynthia Campbell with the City of Phoenix Water Resource Management.

Phoenix has a diversified water portfolio that includes water from the Colorado River, Roosevelt Dam, and the Verde Water System in Northern Arizona, to name a few.

Meanwhile, customers have also cut usage by 30% as the city's population increased. In addition, there is a new pipeline being built below the city to move water from one thirsty patch to another.

Water officials detail other contingency plans

Phoenix city officials also have a plan if push comes to shove.

"When water cuts from the Colorado River start coming, there’s a priority system," said Vampbell. "Phoenix happens to have some of the highest priority water in Central Arizona."

Meanwhile, the Salt River Project is sitting on 1.5 million acres of water that are stored underground.

Related: SRP reactivates underground water storage facility as drought persists in Arizona

The water storage facility. which is about 69% full, is considered a savings account water supply that goes hand in hand with its snow melt reservoir system, which is more like a checking account.

In addition, SRP is always planning ahead with things like meteorologist predictions and climate change models.

"We’re feeling OK. That’s about our long-term planning that we do. 50 to 100 years out. We don’t ignore science of climate change, and we’re always looking to better manage our water supply," said Tim Skarupa, SRP's Surface Water Lead.

There are some simple ways people can help with the water shortage, such as ditching thirsty plants for desert landscaping, install low flow showers and toilets, and checking for leaks and breaks in the plumbing system.

Other Related Stories

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news

For the latest local news, download the FOX 10 News app

Advertisement

Sign up for FOX 10 email alerts, newsletters