Officer-involved shooting leaves man dead in Peoria

A 38-year-old is dead after police say they encountered the man with a handgun in his driveway in Peoria.

According to a release, police responded to the area near 69th Avenue and North Lane around 1:00 p.m. after a neighbor reported 38-year-old Christian Avalos Gonzales firing a gun from his truck in the street.

Before police arrived, Gonzales returned to his home where he was located in his driveway with a gun.

The Peoria Police officer fired at least one round at Gonzales who sustained life-threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

A handgun was reportedly found near Gonzales after the shooting.

An investigation is underway and according to the report, the officer who fired shots was wearing a bodycam.