Regal Cinemas closing 39 US movie theaters following parent company Cineworld's bankruptcy filing
Regal Cinemas is preparing to close 39 movie theaters around the U.S. in mid-February, according to a new document filed in bankruptcy court this week by its U.K. parent company Cineworld.
The filing says by rejecting the leases starting Feb. 15, "the Debtors estimate.... [it] will save their estates approximately $22 million annually."
Cineworld, which filed for bankruptcy in September, wrote that its "businesses have been acutely impacted by the global spread of COVID-19 and its attendant consequences, including a decline in cinema attendance, a disrupted film release and production schedule, and a rise in at home entertainment alternatives."
The 39 theaters set to close are:
Alaska:
Tikahtnu Stadium 16 IMAX & RPX, Anchorage
California:
Berkeley 7, Berkeley
Parkway Plaza Stadium 18 & IMAX, Cajon
Metro Point, Costa Mesa
Escondido Stadium 16 & IMAX, Escondido
Hemet Cinema 12, Hemet
Sherman Oaks Galleria 16, Los Angeles
Yorba Linda & IMAX, Yorba Linda
Colorado:
Meadows Stadium 12, Littleton
SouthGlenn Stadium 14, Centennial
Florida:
Shadowood 16, Boca Raton
South Beach Stadium 18 & IMAX, Miami
Hawaii:
Keauhou Stadium 7, Kona
Illinois:
Bolingbrook Stadium 12, Bolingbrook
Round Lake Beach Stadium 18, Round Lake Beach
Maine:
Brunswick 10, Brunswick
Maryland:
Bowie Stadium 14, Bowie
Rockville Center Stadium 13, Rockville
Massachusetts:
Fenway Stadium 13 & RPX, Boston
Nebraska:
Omaha Stadium 16, Omaha
Nevada:
Village Square Stadium 18, Las Vegas
New Hampshire:
Concord 10, Concord
New Jersey:
Hamilton Commons Stadium 14, Mays Landing
Pohatcong Stadium 12, Phillipsburg
New Mexico:
Santa Fe Stadium 14, Santa Fe
New York:
Elmwood Center 16, Buffalo
Ithaca Mall Stadium 14, Ithaca
Cortlandt Town Center, Mohegan Lake
Union Square Stadium 14, New York
Greece Ridge Stadium 12, Rochester
Transit Center Stadium 18 & IMAX, Williamsville
North Carolina:
Beaver Creek Stadium 12, Apex
Ohio:
Montrose Movies Stadium 12, Akron
Pennsylvania:
Barn Plaza Stadium 14, Doylestown
Oaks Stadium 24, Oaks
Virginia:
Stonefield Stadium 14 & IMAX, Charlottesville
Greenbrier Stadium 13, Chesapeake
Washington:
Meridian 16, Seattle
Washington, D.C.:
Gallery Place Stadium 14, Washington, D.C.
Regal, as of April 2022, said it "operates one of the largest and most geographically diverse theater circuits in the United States, consisting of 6,787 screens in 505 theaters in 42 states along with American Samoa, the District of Columbia, Guam and Saipan."
