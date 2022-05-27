Expand / Collapse search
Second suspected monkeypox case identified in Sacramento County

By KTVU Staff
Published 
Monkeypox
KTVU FOX 2

Monkeypox case possibly detected in California

Health officials in Sacramento say they have detected a possible case of monkeypox, which would be the first documented case in California. Tests are pending to confirm their initial findings.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. - The second suspected monkeypox case has been identified in Sacramento County, health officials said on Friday, according to health officials.

The announcement from the Sacramento County Public Health Department on Friday came days after the first suspected case in California was reported in the county. The Center for Disease Control and Prevention tested the initial sample and confirmed the monkeypox diagnosis, health officials said.

The first patient had just returned from travels in Europe, according to the Chronicle. The second suspected case is a close contact of the initial patient. 

SEE ALSO: Monkeypox reported in Sacramento; 1st known case in California

Both individuals have been isolating at home and have not been in contact with others, health officials said. 

Symptoms of monkeypox include: fever, headache, muscle aches, backache, swollen lymph nodes chills and exhaustion. 

Monkeypox can be spread through close contact with an infected person or their clothing or bedsheets.

The incubation period for monkeypox is usually 7−14 days but can range from 5−21 days. The illness typically lasts for two to four weeks. 