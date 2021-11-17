Second suspected monkeypox case identified in Sacramento County
A second monkeypox case has been identified in Sacramento county. The suspected patient is in close contact with the first patient, according to health officials.
9 Monkeypox cases reported in 7 states, CDC says
Not everyone infected with monkeypox in the United States has traveled abroad, which indicates community spread, the CDC says.
Smallpox vaccine Jynneos can prevent monkeypox, CDC says
The CDC said they have a stockpile of a smallpox vaccine that is effective in treating monkeypox.
Monkeypox reported in Sacramento; 1st known case in California
A patient who traveled to Europe and came back to Sacramento most likely has monkeypox; the first known case in California.
Washington health officials investigate presumptive case of monkeypox
Washington health officials said Monday they were investigating a presumptive case of monkeypox in the state. It's one of less than ten confirmed or suspected monkeypox cases in the U.S.
Monkeypox likely spread by sex at 2 raves in Europe, expert says
A doctor says the leading theory to explain the more than 90 cases of monkeypox in a dozen countries including the U.S. was sexual transmission among gay and bisexual men at two raves in Spain and Belgium.
Monkeypox: What you should know as the disease spreads around the world
As more countries around the world, including the U.S., report cases of monkeypox, here's what you need to know about the relatively rare disease, and some of the things people can do to prevent the disease's spread.
Biden on Monkeypox: Outbreak should concern 'everybody,' as health experts are baffled
The U.S. reported its first confirmed monkeypox case this week.
What is monkeypox? Scientists stunned by cases in US, Europe
“This is not the kind of spread we’ve seen in West Africa, so there may be something new happening in the West."
Year’s 1st case of rare monkeypox reported in the US
Meanwhile, officials tracking a European outbreak of monkeypox are investigating the possibility that the disease is being spread through sexual contact.
4 UK men infected with 'rare and unusual' cases of monkeypox, health officials say
British health authorities say they have identified four “rare and unusual” cases of the disease monkeypox among men who appear to have been infected in London and had no history of travel to the West African countries where the smallpox-like disease is endemic.
Maryland monkeypox case confirmed: health officials
A Maryland resident who recently returned from Nigeria has been diagnosed with the virus monkeypox, according to state health officials.
Monkeypox: CDC monitoring more than 200 people in 25 US states
As cases of the coronavirus and its contagious delta variant continue to rise, U.S. health officials are monitoring another virus: monkeypox.
Dallas resident has Monkeypox; believed to be first-ever case in Texas
Dallas County Health and Human Services reports the person who tested positive is now isolated at the hospital to prevent the spread of the virus and is in stable condition.