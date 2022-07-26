Monkeypox: Vaccine clinics scheduled in Maricopa County as disease continues to spread around the world

article

Officials with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say the United States now has more than 3,800 confirmed cases of monkeypox, which is the most of any country in the world.

As the disease continues to spread, some experts believe more needs to be done locally to protect ourselves.

"We need to dedicate as many resources as possible," said Jay Varma with Weill Cornell's Pandemic Prevention & Response Center. "Testing, contact tracing, treatment and vaccines to that community."

Some at higher risk of exposure, Maricopa County health officials say

According to the CDC's website, the virus can be spread in different ways.

"The virus can spread from person-to-person through direct contact with the infectious rash, scabs, or body fluids. It also can be spread by respiratory secretions during prolonged, face-to-face contact, or during intimate physical contact, such as kissing, cuddling, or sex. In addition, pregnant people can spread the virus to their fetus through the placenta," read a portion of the CDC's website.

CDC officials say touching items that previously touched the infectious rash or body fluids is another way monkeypox spreads.

Meanwhile, Maricopa County health officials say those at higher risk of being exposed to the disease include:

Gay or bisexual men, or

Other (cisgender or transgender) men, or

Trans women

Who have:

Intimate or sexual contact with other men in a social or sexual venue, or

Multiple or anonymous partners, or

Gave or received money or other goods/services in exchange for sex

Vaccination clinics scheduled to take place in Maricopa County

In Maricopa County, there are 24 confirmed cases of monkeypox, and vaccination events are being scheduled by county officials.

Vaccination clinics are set to take place at 1645 E. Roosevelt Street in Phoenix, from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on July 27 and August 8, and from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on August 3. The clinics are providing first doses, and no appointments are needed.

