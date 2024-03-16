Road rage incident led to a motorist’s death, deputies say. The other man was arrested

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities in Arizona said Saturday that a 47-year-old man was shot and killed in an apparent road rage incident in Tucson.

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said it arrested Jason Jameson, 41, in connection with the Friday death of Jeffrey Honer.

Jameson was booked into the Pima County Adult Detention Complex, where he was still held Saturday on $1 million bond. He faces one count of second-degree murder.

An online search for detention and court records did not show an attorney who could speak on Jameson’s behalf.

Sheriff’s deputies responding to a report of a road rage incident shortly before noon Friday found Honer dead in the roadway. He died despite efforts by bystanders to save him.

The suspect remained at the scene and cooperated with authorities.