Recently discovered 'sea bugs' can grow up to 1.5 feet, eat entire alligator corpse

Flash Flood Warning
from SAT 7:41 AM MST until SAT 11:30 AM MST, Pima County
11
Flash Flood Warning
from SAT 8:18 AM MST until SAT 11:15 AM MST, Pima County, Pinal County
Flood Warning
until SAT 9:45 AM MST, La Paz County
Flood Warning
from SAT 3:06 AM MST until SAT 12:00 PM MST, La Paz County, Maricopa County
Flood Warning
from SAT 6:43 AM MST until SAT 9:45 AM MST, Gila County
Flood Watch
until SUN 12:00 AM MDT, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau
Flood Watch
until SAT 11:00 PM MST, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, Northern Gila County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak, Kofa, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County
Flood Advisory
from SAT 7:53 AM MST until SAT 9:45 AM MST, Pinal County
Flood Advisory
from SAT 8:33 AM MST until SAT 12:30 PM MST, Pinal County
Flood Advisory
from SAT 6:41 AM MST until SAT 9:45 AM MST, Pinal County
Flood Advisory
until SAT 11:00 AM MST, Pima County

Recently discovered 'sea bugs' can grow up to 1.5 feet, eat entire alligator corpse

By Brandon Ingram
Published 
Pets and Animals
FOX Weather

These creatures look like something you may see in a "Men In Black" movie, but believe it or not, you can find them on Earth down in the deep sea. 

A group of researchers recently discovered a new species of giant "sea bugs" that live down at the bottom of the ocean. 

These sea bugs are actually isopods known as Bathynomus yucatanensis. Like other isopods, they are often considered insects, though they don’t fit into the category. 

These isopods became well known during observations in a 2019 viral video of them eating an alligator in the first-ever deep-sea alligator food fall.

The researchers in the above video state that the alligator was placed on the sea floor, and less than 24 hours later, the sea bugs emerged to feast. 

Now, researchers are studying these sea bugs more in-depth.  

Image 1 of 5

Recently discovered 'sea bugs' can grow up to 1.5 feet, eat entire alligator corpse (Ming-Chih Huang, Tadashi Kawai, Neil Bruce via Journal of Natural History)

A new study published in the Journal of Natural History in August looked into the Bathynomus yucatanensis and detailed their behavior, with the researchers stating that these isopods don't appear to hunt their prey and behave more like a scavenger of food, so they aren't anything to fear.

They are still pretty creepy to look at though. 

In the study, the researchers say that these creatures search for leftover corpses of sea creatures or any other food they can easily get access to. The most notable thing about them is that they can eat an entire alligator corpse in just 51 days. 

The study also goes into detail about where these creatures are found. They are most commonly found in tropical temperature areas in the deep ocean. Researchers were able to find them in the waters off Taiwan, in the vicinity of Pratas Island – an island in the northern part of the South China Sea – and off the Yucatán Peninsula in the Gulf of Mexico.

These sea bugs can grow up to 1.5 feet long, from the creature’s head to its tail. Because of its whitish color, the researchers say when seen in the ocean, they look like giant pieces of rice floating in the ocean. 

