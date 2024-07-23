Expand / Collapse search

Secret Service director resigns; AZ man accused of murder and kidnapping l Morning News Brief

By
Published  July 23, 2024 9:51am MST
Morning Brief
FOX 10 Phoenix
article

PHOENIX - The head of the Secret Service resigned following the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump; a man accused of murder and kidnapping was arrested in southern Arizona; and more – here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for the morning of July 23.

1. Secret Service director stepping down

Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle has resigned following the assassination attempt against former President Donald Trump at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania. Read more here.

2. Tucson murder, kidnapping arrest

Featured

Kidnapped woman dies after jumping out of moving car in Tucson, boyfriend arrested: sheriff
article

Kidnapped woman dies after jumping out of moving car in Tucson, boyfriend arrested: sheriff

A man is accused of murder after authorities say he kidnapped his girlfriend, and she died after jumping out of a moving car during a pursuit in Tucson.

3. Pedestrians killed in Phoenix crashes

Deadly pedestrian crashes reported in Phoenix

4. Arrest made in downtown Phoenix hotel shooting

Featured

Woman found dead at Renaissance Hotel in downtown Phoenix, suspect arrested
article

Woman found dead at Renaissance Hotel in downtown Phoenix, suspect arrested

A man has been arrested after a woman was found dead at the Renaissance Hotel, located near Central Avenue and Adams Street.

5. Biden to address nation

 

President Joe Biden will address the nation on Wednesday evening on his decision to end his reelection bid for a second term in the White House. Read more here.

Today's weather

Featured

Arizona weather forecast: Warm temps, chance for storms in Phoenix
article

Arizona weather forecast: Warm temps, chance for storms in Phoenix

The high in Phoenix on July 23 will top out near 110°F, and we'll see about a 30% chance for afternoon and evening storms.