Secret Service director resigns; AZ man accused of murder and kidnapping l Morning News Brief
article
PHOENIX - The head of the Secret Service resigned following the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump; a man accused of murder and kidnapping was arrested in southern Arizona; and more – here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for the morning of July 23.
1. Secret Service director stepping down
Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle has resigned following the assassination attempt against former President Donald Trump at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania. Read more here.
2. Tucson murder, kidnapping arrest
3. Pedestrians killed in Phoenix crashes
4. Arrest made in downtown Phoenix hotel shooting
5. Biden to address nation
President Joe Biden will address the nation on Wednesday evening on his decision to end his reelection bid for a second term in the White House. Read more here.