Security footage catches suspect leaving dead dog in dumpster

Animal control officers in Lexington, Kentucky, are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a person who left a dead dog in a dumpster on Tuesday, March 10.

According to Lexington-Fayette Animal Care and Control, the suspect drove behind a business on Pimlico Parkway in the early hours of Tuesday morning and disposed of the dog.

CCTV footage shared by the organization shows the suspect taking a cage out of their car and placing it in a nearby dumpster.

Anybody with information about the suspect is asked to contact Lexington-Fayette Animal Care and Control’s cruelty investigator.