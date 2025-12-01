Seen on TV: Dec. 1
Miss it on-air? Looking for links and contact info for a story? Check here first!
For more newscast video clips, head to https://fox10phoenix.com/shows/video
Monday, December 1, 2025
Arizona Diamondbacks Ballpark Pass
Impact Gymnastics
- Winter Break Camp for ages 4 -12
- 7812 N 12th St B, Phoenix, AZ 85020
- www.impactgymaz.com
Green Desert Garden Program
AZ Brunch Fest
- Sunday, Dec. 7 from 10 a.m to 2 p.m.
- Scottsdale Stadium, 7408 E Osborn Rd, Scottsdale, AZ 85251
- www.exceptionalvibe.com
- www.statefortyeightfoundation.org