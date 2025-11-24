Seen on TV: Nov. 24

Miss it on-air? Looking for links and contact info for a story? Check here first!

For more newscast video clips, head to https://fox10phoenix.com/shows/video

Monday, November 24, 2025

Pratt Brothers Christmas

Friday, Nov. 28 through Sunday, Dec. 28

www.prattbrotherschristmas.com

St. Vincent de Paul

Accepting turkey food and cash donations

2831 N. 31st Avenue

Distribution runs from Nov. 24 through Nov. 26

Rock Springs Pies

35900 Old Black Canyon Hwy, Black Canyon City, AZ 85324

Pie Delivery offered Thanksgiving week and the week prior to Christmas only

www.rockspringscafe.com

Stretch Lab Thanksgiving

1969 West Ray Road, #1 Chandler, AZ 85224

https://www.stretchlab.com/location/chandlernorth

Ronald McDonald House

Dobson House 2225 West Southern Avenue Mesa, Arizona 85202

ronaldmcdonaldhousecnaz.org

Chop Shop

2817 N 7th St. Phoenix, AZ 85006

https://originalchopshop.com/

Live-streamed video