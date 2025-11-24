Seen on TV: Nov. 24
PHOENIX - Miss it on-air? Looking for links and contact info for a story? Check here first!
For more newscast video clips, head to https://fox10phoenix.com/shows/video
Monday, November 24, 2025
Pratt Brothers Christmas
- Friday, Nov. 28 through Sunday, Dec. 28
- www.prattbrotherschristmas.com
St. Vincent de Paul
- Accepting turkey food and cash donations
- 2831 N. 31st Avenue
- Distribution runs from Nov. 24 through Nov. 26
Rock Springs Pies
- 35900 Old Black Canyon Hwy, Black Canyon City, AZ 85324
- Pie Delivery offered Thanksgiving week and the week prior to Christmas only
- www.rockspringscafe.com
Stretch Lab Thanksgiving
- 1969 West Ray Road, #1 Chandler, AZ 85224
- https://www.stretchlab.com/location/chandlernorth
Ronald McDonald House
- Dobson House 2225 West Southern Avenue Mesa, Arizona 85202
- ronaldmcdonaldhousecnaz.org
Chop Shop
- 2817 N 7th St. Phoenix, AZ 85006
- https://originalchopshop.com/