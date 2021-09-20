Semi-truck crash closes eastbound U.S. 60 near Surprise

A rollover crash involving a semi-truck has closed the eastbound lanes of the U.S. 60 on Monday morning near Surprise.

The road closure has been extended to Jomax Road, the Arizona Department of Transportation tweeted on Sept. 20.

All eastbound traffic must exit and Jomax Road. Drivers can get around the closure by heading south on 195th Avenue, then east on Happy Valley Road to re-enter the U.S. 60.

A rollover crash involving a semi-truck closed the eastbound lanes of the U.S. 60 on Sept. 20 near Surprise.

There is no estimated time to reopen the roadway.

"Cleanup and recovery is expected to be lengthy," ADOT said.

The driver of the semi-truck was hospitalized with unknown injuries, the Arizona Department of Public Safety said.

