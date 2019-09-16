Sheriff Penzone explains what led up to deadly deputy involved shooting on Friday

Details regarding a deadly deputy-involved shooting a week ago have emerged.

On Monday, Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone held a news conference to explain the moments leading up to the shooting. It all stemmed from an incident a week ago when two people opened fire on four firefighters. More than 24 hours later, one suspect was arrested and the other suspect died.

Video shows the moments MCSO deputies shot 20-year-old Elijah Boatley in a parking lot on 48th Street and Broadway.

"He exited the vehicle near his side or back," said Sheriff Penzone. "He closed the door, brandished a firearm. Non-lethal and lethal force was delivered. The suspect was shot and died of those injuries."

Sheriff Penzone says Boatley and another suspect, 18-year-old Matthew Marquez, had allegedly fired three shots at firefighters Thursday night, after the crew returned to the fire station from a call.



"It appeared as those two men disturbed their vehicles, possibly committing a crime," said Sheriff Penzone. "They approached, they fled and jumped over the fence. once they were over the fence line, once they walked away, one of the suspects turned around and fired three rounds."

Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone

Advertisement

Evidence from the scene led officers to the arrest of Marquez, and then the attempt to arrest Boatley. The incident changed the dynamic of the Phoenix Fire Department.

"This has changed the Phoenix Fire Department for our members that were involved - four firefighters," said Scott Walker with Phoenix Fire. "I am happy that they are not injured. They are off work, traumatized."

Scott Walker

This is still an active investigation, and officials with MCSO say they just wanted to show transparency.